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NIGHT SHADOWS 04152022 -- Ezekiel 38 and Gog? “ . . . Hooks in the Jaw . . . an evil thought . . . “ Earth Changes, Destroyer, Arrival
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293 views • April 16, 2022
Humanity appears to be in a self-destruct mode as the world marches ever forward to the final conflict between Satan & Christ as to who is going to rule over planet Earth. Putin appears to be on the edge of nuclear war as NATO keeps pushing him into a corner. Rumor has it that thousands of missiles may be launched against Ukraine as a response to the sinking of a Russian war ship. Then we see an escalation of this SCRIPTED WAR, and soon we may see Israel attack Iran or vice-versa, no one knows. Solar anomalies continue, more warnings of earthquakes, volcanic activity, erratic weather, crop damage and more as we approach the end of probation...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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