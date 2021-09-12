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The Global Enemy divides the VAX vs. the NON VAX! Whats Good is Evil & Whats Evil is Good!
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50 views • September 12, 2021
Stand your ground, our time is short, we must be prepared, as the enemy is no longer being patient.
Please support & share, thank you.
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngq6LMwclx8
Please support & share, thank you.
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngq6LMwclx8
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