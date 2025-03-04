BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Timeline of 13 bible prophetic day counts explained. Antichrist comes this March 20th.
Meat in Due Season
The video gives a timeline of 13 bible prophetic day counts.  Nine of these 13 scriptural day counts have already occurred, which adds strong creditability that the remaining 4 scriptural day counts will be fulfilled as shown.  Second coming on Yom Kippur 2028 minus the 1290 day count of Daniel 12:12, gives us the date of March 20th this year for the Devil and his angels to be cast down to the earth, and for the antichrist to appear this same day.

Keywords
biblesalvationchristianrapturerevelationantichristyahushadanielthe new covenanthanukahfeast daysyahuh
