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MOTIVATIONAL BUILDER UPPERS
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21 views • May 24, 2021
Consciousness gives an emotion of which is felt.
If you are not feeling an emotion, it is not consciousness.
It is you putting out the thought.
It is to become sensitive to the feeling place of emotions.
It is to get to and understand the emotional feeling first.
This is the first step. Get there first and you will be directed to the next path or direction.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
If you are not feeling an emotion, it is not consciousness.
It is you putting out the thought.
It is to become sensitive to the feeling place of emotions.
It is to get to and understand the emotional feeling first.
This is the first step. Get there first and you will be directed to the next path or direction.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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