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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ Ομιλια Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ SPORT-PALACE 10 Φεβρουαριου 1933
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110 views • December 14, 2019
Η ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ την 10 ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ 1933 που ΕΓΙΝΕ η ΑΦΕΤΗΡΙΑ για την ΝΕΑ ΙΣΧΥΡΗ ΑΝΕΞΑΡΤΗΤΗ ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ & την ΑΝΑΓΕΝΝΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ μεχρι το 1945.ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ με ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ για την ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ που ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΔΟΥΝ ΟΛΟΙ οι ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΚΡΥΒΟΥΝ οι ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟΙ ΑΠΑΤΕΩΝΕΣ,Εβρ@ιοι & τα ΜΜΕ απο τους ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ.
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