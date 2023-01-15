He Broke The BBC's Narrative Control Plan (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel WE GOT A PROBLEM at:-
https://youtu.be/xEZE2XuoVQk
14 Jan 2023Locals https://wegotaproblem.locals.com/
My Links https://linktr.ee/wegotaproblem
Outro Audio taken from Youtube Audio Library
1812 Overture ( Tchaikovsky )
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.