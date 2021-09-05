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What is the True Catalyst Behind Covid19? - Dr. Andrew Kaufman | The Last American Vagabond
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150 views • September 05, 2021
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Fascinating discussion about our understanding of disease and how to treat it. Have we been on the wrong tack all along? - FNQ Citizen's Collective
By: The Last American Vagabond
Original Url: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/Dr-Kaufman-Interview-9-3-21:e
From the video description:
Joining me today is Dr. Andrew Kaufman, here to continue our previous conversation on the topics of Terrain Theory and Germ Theory, and how this very important conversation has everything to do with understanding COVID-19 and its true catalyst.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-andrew-kaufman-interview-what-true-catalyst-behind-covid-19
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Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Fascinating discussion about our understanding of disease and how to treat it. Have we been on the wrong tack all along? - FNQ Citizen's Collective
By: The Last American Vagabond
Original Url: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/Dr-Kaufman-Interview-9-3-21:e
From the video description:
Joining me today is Dr. Andrew Kaufman, here to continue our previous conversation on the topics of Terrain Theory and Germ Theory, and how this very important conversation has everything to do with understanding COVID-19 and its true catalyst.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-andrew-kaufman-interview-what-true-catalyst-behind-covid-19
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TLAVagabond
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
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