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What is the True Catalyst Behind Covid19? - Dr. Andrew Kaufman | The Last American Vagabond
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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150 views • September 05, 2021
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Fascinating discussion about our understanding of disease and how to treat it. Have we been on the wrong tack all along? - FNQ Citizen's Collective

By: The Last American Vagabond
Original Url: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/Dr-Kaufman-Interview-9-3-21:e

From the video description:

Joining me today is Dr. Andrew Kaufman, here to continue our previous conversation on the topics of Terrain Theory and Germ Theory, and how this very important conversation has everything to do with understanding COVID-19 and its true catalyst.

Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-andrew-kaufman-interview-what-true-catalyst-behind-covid-19

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