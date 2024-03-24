Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RFK Jr: "They knew they were going to kill a lot of people & they did it anyways"
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
266 views
Published a day ago

"They knew they were going to kill a lot of people and they did it anyways" Death from the Covid Vaccines exceed billions of combined vaccines from the last 30 years. Pfizer's own trial showed a 500% increase in heart attack deaths. Criminal deception.


https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1769462660058235074?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket