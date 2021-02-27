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Den of Vipers: Federal Reserve Easy Funny Money, MMT, Inflation, Dollar/Currency Collapse
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115 views • February 27, 2021
Communiqué for the Day Feb. 27, 2021: The Federal Reserve central bank is enabling out of control government spending. Easy money will result in massive inflation, which will impact your standard of living.
*** BOOK Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy available on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
*** BOOK Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy available on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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