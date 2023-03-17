Autism Spell to Communicate Solution Stifled by Medical Industrial Complex | JB Handley Ep 67

Jamie Handley’s father, JB Handley, spoke to his nonverbal son for the first time when he was a teenager, thanks to a breakthrough therapy and communication tool called Spelling to Communicate (S2C). Director of the new movie SPELLERS, Handley recounts the emotional encounter and how it opened up a line of communication for his son to operate in society that had existed prior, but wasn't available as S2C has been under fire by the medical community, who claim it's a fraud. Handley explains the money that is made from Big Autism every year and how non-mainstream therapies have threatened their bottom line. (Sound familiar?)We The Patriots USA Co-Founder Brian Festa joins to co-host and introduce the Faithful Freedom audience to his autistic son, who was injured by the flu shot, giving a face to the growing epidemic.Show more
