Join The One-Month Challenge

Challenge yourself to create health-supporting habits to help you reach your long-term goals through short-term goal success.
The link will help you get your free copy of the One-Month Challenge Workbook to help you stay on track.
*One-Month Challenge Workbook: https://www.subscribepage.com/1monthchallenge
* Website: https://elainewatkins.com
Healthy eating and living is a journey. Why not have fun as you go? This Challenge can help you stretch yourself a bit but give a fresh opportunity for fun along the way.
I know there's a few things I'll be focusing on for the One-Month Challenge, and I find it so beneficial to focus in and set new habits when I can concentrate on just a few at a time.
I'm a Nutritional Endocrinology and Functional Medicine Health Coach, and I share information that can support you in your health journey.
Have a beautifully blessed day and a wonderful One-Month Challenge!
