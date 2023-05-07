InfoWars - Lawyers For Jan. 6th Political Prisoners Say Prosecutors Are Targeting Trump Next - 5-05-2023

Norm Pattis and Steve Metcalf join Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the recent verdicts reached in Washington D.C. courts for Proud Boys / January 6th protestors and predict what's next.
