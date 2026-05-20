The Identity Shift Every Christian Must Make | Studies with Stearman-MAY 20 2026

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What does First Corinthians 6 really teach about judgment and identity? In today's message Gary reminds believers that they’re not just living for today—they’re being prepared to judge the world and even angels. This study explores what it means to be washed, sanctified, and called to live differently in a culture that mirrors ancient Corinth. Discover how your identity in Christ should shape how you think, live, and respond to sin.