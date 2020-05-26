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Patrick Moore Interview
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23 views • May 26, 2020
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California Cannabis Hemp Heritage Act 2020
The solution to fix the complications caused by Prop. 64's impeding of the cannabis market, through its high taxes and licensing fees, and the diminishing access to medical cannabis.
#JackHererInitiative #Cannabis #Hemp #MedicalCannabis #CHHA2020
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California Cannabis Hemp Heritage Act 2020
The solution to fix the complications caused by Prop. 64's impeding of the cannabis market, through its high taxes and licensing fees, and the diminishing access to medical cannabis.
#JackHererInitiative #Cannabis #Hemp #MedicalCannabis #CHHA2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONNECT WITH US!
Official Website https://chha2020.com
Official Linktr.ee https://linktr.ee/chha2020
Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chha2020/
Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/chha2020
Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/chha2020
Subscribe YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6kz...
Follow on GAB https://gab.com/chha2020
Follow on Minds https://www.minds.com/chha2020
Telegram Public Chat https://t.me/officialchha2020
Telegram Announcements https://t.me/CHHA2020
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