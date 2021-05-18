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10 Signs It's All Starting To Topple
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141 views • May 18, 2021
Domino Joe's toppling the Leftist illusion faster than he can stumble up the stairs of Air Force One. But will America survive in the meantime? Join me today at 12PM ET for 10 positive signs that the scales are starting to tip. See you there!
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
Sources:
10. 8 /10 Republicans against Cheney
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/8-in-10-republicans-support-ousting-cheney/
9. States ending unemployment
https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-indiana-oklahoma-to-end-federal-unemployment-benefits-in-june_3819842.html
8. Supreme court handgun search
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/supreme-court-unanimously-rebuffs-biden-administration-on-warrantless-searches-for-handguns_3818753.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-17-2&mktids=b5d8cee53bb89760c8f8d3f48306712b&est=DwA2Ts%2BcgqgQP4BAp4xcb%2BHdrkSNpG7kMKaZXA0c%2BWH%2FDaLR19%2FN5yiIwTO6Lo4JFhILLPQ%3D
7. World Wide Demonstration for Freedom protests worldwide
https://www.facebook.com/worldwidedemonstration
6. Disney plummet
https://thepostmillennial.com/get-woke-go-broke-disney-revenues-plummet-after-woke-corporate-culture-revealed
5. Clinton Foundation IRS
http://www.designerzcentral.com/celebrity_stories/hillary-bill-hit-bad-news/
4. Space Force Woke
https://thepostmillennial.com/space-force-commander-who-was-fired-after-speaking-out-about-blm-marxism-becomes-amazon-bestselling-author
3. Supreme court Roe v. Wade
https://www.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-agrees-to-take-on-major-abortion-case_3818477.html
2. Audit dominoes (Ben Garrison cartoon)
https://grrrgraphics.com/domino-joe/
1. Fauci Kicked to the Curb
https://www.revolver.news/2021/05/dr-fauci-you-are-done-here/
Special
Democrats Binkies
https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-wearing-binkies-to-wean-themselves-off-masks
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
Sources:
10. 8 /10 Republicans against Cheney
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/8-in-10-republicans-support-ousting-cheney/
9. States ending unemployment
https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-indiana-oklahoma-to-end-federal-unemployment-benefits-in-june_3819842.html
8. Supreme court handgun search
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/supreme-court-unanimously-rebuffs-biden-administration-on-warrantless-searches-for-handguns_3818753.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-17-2&mktids=b5d8cee53bb89760c8f8d3f48306712b&est=DwA2Ts%2BcgqgQP4BAp4xcb%2BHdrkSNpG7kMKaZXA0c%2BWH%2FDaLR19%2FN5yiIwTO6Lo4JFhILLPQ%3D
7. World Wide Demonstration for Freedom protests worldwide
https://www.facebook.com/worldwidedemonstration
6. Disney plummet
https://thepostmillennial.com/get-woke-go-broke-disney-revenues-plummet-after-woke-corporate-culture-revealed
5. Clinton Foundation IRS
http://www.designerzcentral.com/celebrity_stories/hillary-bill-hit-bad-news/
4. Space Force Woke
https://thepostmillennial.com/space-force-commander-who-was-fired-after-speaking-out-about-blm-marxism-becomes-amazon-bestselling-author
3. Supreme court Roe v. Wade
https://www.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-agrees-to-take-on-major-abortion-case_3818477.html
2. Audit dominoes (Ben Garrison cartoon)
https://grrrgraphics.com/domino-joe/
1. Fauci Kicked to the Curb
https://www.revolver.news/2021/05/dr-fauci-you-are-done-here/
Special
Democrats Binkies
https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-wearing-binkies-to-wean-themselves-off-masks
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