They’re Using Ukraine to Sabotage a Potential Trump Presidency
High Hopes
Tucker Carlson


Feb 12, 2024


The Ukrainian government canceled elections and killed an American journalist. Congress is about send them another $60 billion. J.D. Vance is trying to stop it.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV_odrMEKsg


