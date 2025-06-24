President Trump Ripped Netanyahu a New “A**hole” In Phone Call

Steve Bannon and Marc Caputo from Axios who reports on what happened immediately after that clip on Marine One.

Both Bannon and Caputo say they have never seen the President this mad, and they’ve seen a lot.

Caputo reports that President Trump had a phone call with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and effectively “ripped him a new asshole”.

https://wltreport.com/2025/06/24/report-president-trump-ripped-netanyahu-new-ahole-phone/



