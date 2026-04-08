War On Iran Is Not Over Yet - Southfront

War On Iran Is Not Over Yet

The United States has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, but the war on the Islamic Republic may not be over yet.

In the hours leading to the ceasefire on April 7 both the U.S. and Israel escalated strikes on Iran. Israeli strikes targeted ten rail sections and bridges across the Islamic Republic. Separately, a wave of American strikes hit military sites on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil exporting hub.

U.S. President Donald Trump even renewed his threats, saying that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if Iran doesn’t agree to his demands, which centered around reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic water way — responsible for fifth of the world’s energy shipments — was open before the start of the war more than a month ago.

Trump would later announce the ceasefire himself, less than two hours before his 8 p.m. eastern time deadline for Iran to reopen Hormuz.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that talks with the U.S. will begin on April 9 in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, cautioning that the negotiations do not signal the end of the war.

The council said that the talks, which may last up to 15 days and can be extended by agreement, aim to finalize details of its 10-point proposal, which includes provisions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, preservation of the right to enrich uranium, sanctions relief, and withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from bases in the Middle East.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who helped broker the ceasefire also announced that in addition to Tehran and Washington “their allies” agreed to “an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire between the U.S.and Iran, while stressing that it does not cover Lebanon.

A wave of ballistic missiles was launched from Iran at Israel just before the ceasefire entered into effect. Two people were wounded in the southern settlement of Tel Sheva. There were also reports of Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian missile strikes also targeted Gulf countries amid the announcements. Saudi Arabia’s Jubail industrial zone and the United Arab Emirates’ Habshan gas complex were both hit. There were also reports of an attack on Qatar.

While the ceasefire represents a chance to de-escalate, the war is not over yet. The U.S. and Iran are still far apart on many issues, and Israel will likely attempt to sabotage the upcoming talks in Pakistan. The Islamic Republic will likely take advantage of the ceasefire to rearm and reorganize, but both the U.S. and Israel will be doing the same.

https://southfront.press/war-on-iran-is-not-over-yet/