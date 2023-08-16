Mortgages Fall, Bank Shutdowns & N. Korea War

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 16, 2023
Mortgage Applications plunged 3.1% in ONE week. Associated Bank, which has 202 locations in three states, is saying goodbye to six branches by November 17. In other news, North Korea’s Kim orders a sharp increase in missile production, just days before US-South Korea drills.
00:00 - House Market Collapse
02:48 - Bank Shutdown
03:32 - Sharp Increase in Missile Production
06:05 - Prepare for an Offensive War
07:48 - N. Korea agree to use Nuclear Bombs
12:11 - America in Prophecy
14:57 - Joseph’s Kitchen
18:00 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
18:44 - Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy
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