Laughing At Tyrants - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-laughing/

Stop me if you've heard this before: the best way to disarm a tyrant is to laugh at him. Of course, you have heard this before, but you're going to hear it agone, goshdarnit, because it bears repeating. Today, let's all enjoy a peculiarly mirthless exploration of humour (with a "u," thank you) and its utility for getting truth in through the back door. . . . Oh, OK, we'll have a laugh or two along the way, too.

