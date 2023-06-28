Laughing At Tyrants - #SolutionsWatch

June 27, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-laughing/
Stop me if you've heard this before: the best way to disarm a tyrant is to laugh at him. Of course, you have heard this before, but you're going to hear it agone, goshdarnit, because it bears repeating. Today, let's all enjoy a peculiarly mirthless exploration of humour (with a "u," thank you) and its utility for getting truth in through the back door. . . . Oh, OK, we'll have a laugh or two along the way, too.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.