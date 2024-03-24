Create New Account
Fearless with Jason Whitlock Highlight on US Sports: The Tupac Shakur Hoax That Created a Rap Icon
US Sports Radio
Published 19 hours ago

Are we still buying that Tupac Shakur was shot five times, twice in the head, and was just wheeled out of the hospital the next day? Jason says its time to re-examine the crime that made a formerly zesty teenager into a bona fide thug and hip-hop legend.

Keywords
hiphopraptupacussportsnetworkussportsradiofearless with jason whitlock

