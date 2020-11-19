© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sarah Westall - Trump Won the Election by a Landslide
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • November 19, 2020
This video proves that Donald Trump won the 2020 US Presidential election using voting transactional data. It’s 100% provable and verified.
If you add in other forms of fraud including, but not limited to, mail-in ballot fraud, dead voters, non citizens voting, thrown out ballots, and other software fraud, Donald Trump won in an absolute landslide.
https://sarahwestall.com/
If you add in other forms of fraud including, but not limited to, mail-in ballot fraud, dead voters, non citizens voting, thrown out ballots, and other software fraud, Donald Trump won in an absolute landslide.
https://sarahwestall.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.