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Transmute Fear into Loving Peace with Sound | Sound Bath with Alchemy, Crystal Bowls, Drum and Crystal Pyramid
Vibrations of Joy
Vibrations of Joy
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8 views • September 05, 2021
Sound Bath with Alchemy, Crystal Bowls, Drum and Crystal Pyramid with Kalee, Creator of The Healing Sound Arts Program.

It's important to transmute our fear because in fear we are easily manipulated and controlled. We also may feel anxious and make decisions that are not authentic and not for our highest good. Fortunately, with some conscious awareness and sound alchemy we can transmute the energy and use it for our own higher power.

Become a Sound Healer! As a natural healer, let's take your gifts to the next level. Bring out your healing gifts and gain clarity and confidence in the
Certified Professional Healing Sound Arts Training 90-Day Coaching Program.
https://VibrationsofJoy.as.me/FreeCallHealingSoundArtsProgram

Keep connected and get the emails by clicking here:
https://vibrations-of-joy.mykajabi.com/newsletter-sign-up

Purchase these Crystal Singing Bowls and other Sound Healing instruments including Drums, Koshi Chimes, Crystal Pyramids and accessories by clicking here:
www.SoundHealingOnline.com

Learn more:
https://www.VibrationsofJoy.com/about
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healingsoundbathcrystalbowls
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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