Self-Censorship Due To Fear Is Not Wisdom From the Most High Yah

self censorship that was not initiated by the Spirit of God before the devil came and decided if you say certain things your channel on youtube etc will be taken down is not wisdom, it is people doing what they have to, to maintain their status financially and otherwise. The devil will love you if you censor your speech because of fear of what will happen because it promotes his satanic agenda; it is the road to blaspheming the Spirit of God as it sifts faith using fear and the self-censorship will get worse as people justify their fear using the scriptures.





Did Daniel self-censor himself when no one could pray to God for 30 days? If you censor sharing truth because of fear, remember you are not following God but the devil.





Be faithful in little things as bigger things unfold that many will find they are gaining favor with the world and lose their soul.





Acts 5:19-20

King James Version

19 But the angel of the Lord by night opened the prison doors, and brought them forth, and said,

20 Go, stand and speak in the temple to the people all the words of this life.





Ezekiel 2:6 KJV

“And thou, son of man, be not afraid of them, neither be afraid of their words, though briers and thorns be with thee, and thou dost dwell among scorpions: be not afraid of their words, nor be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house.”





Luke 12:4-5

King James Version

4 And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do.

5 But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him.





