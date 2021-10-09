Free Speech Suppressed, Jason Miller Calls for Section 230 Reform

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10/08/2021 Jason Miller advocates for reform of section 230 while the democratic white house and congress and big techs are working together to suppress free speech. Social media can be a force for good if it grants voice to the common people. Yet today’s big tech puts data and money above anything else. They censored Trump and the truth about the CCP virus.