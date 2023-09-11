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GOD'S REPLY TO THE SYNODAL PATH! THE APPARITIONS AT SIEVERNICH, GERMANY! LIVE WITH DR HESEMANN!
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59 views • September 11, 2023

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Sep 9, 2023


Highlight from Mother and Refuge's interview with world's foremost expert in Marian Apparitions in Germany. Dr Hesemann breaksdown the powerful contemporary apparitions of Jesus in Sievernich, Germany.


📖​ NEW CATHOLIC CHILDREN'S BOOK!

Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

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📖Music: Elegy - Wayne Jones


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


  🌟 For Australian devotees

  https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215


📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R


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🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:

https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html


🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

          / @motherandrefuge


✝️ Visit Our Website

      https://motherandrefuge.com/


💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

        ❤️PayPal Donation Link:

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​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=am_mcT5lRJc

Keywords
christjesuschristiancatholicgermanymarian apparitionsour lordmother and refugesynodal pathsievernichdr michael hesemann
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