O'Keefe Confronts Pentagon Official Aidan Grey in a Netflix-Style Episode Featuring Himself

Mar 20, 2024





BREAKING: O’Keefe sits down with Pentagon Official “Aidan Grey” and shows him a Netflix-style episode featuring himself on hidden camera discussing open borders and banning guns, as if in a ‘Black Mirror’ episode.





More Insiders at the Department of Defense have come forward with documents from Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) showing Pentagon employees can change their name to whatever they want. Our insider believes this is a potential risk in not being able to identify who people truly are.





In response to the video of the Pentagon official advocating bringing in the National Guard to “repeal the 2nd amendment and take all the guns away,” insiders have leaked documents from culture surveys within The Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS). The survey shows all employees at DOD have to enter their unique ID and disclose personal information on their stance on Second Amendment Rights which is raising major concerns. Our source believes this is a way for the DoD to track and target conservative Americans working at the DoD.





