The Whole Truth about the Destruction of the 'KINZHAL' Hypersonic Missile by the US 'PATRIOT' System

A few days ago, the news about the allegedly downed Russian hypersonic missile Kinzhal flashed across the globe. This news not only surprised many experts but also caused a lot of questions and doubts among the expert community. For the first time, this was officially announced on May 6 by the commander of the air forces of the Ukrainian Army, Mykola Oleschuk. This day can rightfully be considered historic for the entire Ukrainian people. ''Our air forces have destroyed the world's most invulnerable and fastest missile," - Ukrainian general said.

