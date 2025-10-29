On the Kharkiv section of the front line, Russian troops have advanced into the city of Volchansk. The area under their control in Synelnykove, to the southwest of the city, has increased.

Russian units are continuing to increase their activity in the previously calm area of the Kharkiv region. Reports of a Russian offensive have emerged in the Khatneye area.

On the Kupiansk, Limansk and Seversk sections of the front, neither side has taken any active offensive action.

South of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, intense fighting is taking place near the village of Konstantinovka. The Russians have concentrated their efforts on strengthening their flanks in order to achieve complete coverage of the village from the east. Reconnaissance in force is being conducted in the settlement itself.

Russian troops are continuing to employ a tactic of incomplete encirclement. On the Pokrovsk section of the front line, Russian advance units have reached the eastern part of the Mirnograd microdistrict, known as Molodezhny.

This puts pressure on the Ukrainian garrison defending the city and forces them to exit through a bottleneck. This has resulted in heavy casualties and a loss of combat capability for Ukrainian units.

In Pokrovsk, the Russians have captured the village of Rog on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The Ukrainian command is attempting to stabilize the deteriorating situation in this area. In the Grishino area, National Guard units, police and various combat support units have been concentrated.

Plans are in place to establish a joint task force to launch a counterattack and support the units defending the city. The absence of regular army brigades from this list indicates the depletion of Ukrainian reserves.

North of Gulyaypole, the 36th Army of the Vostok Group of Forces built on their success in capturing Egorovka and Kirpichny by focusing their efforts on storming Danilovka. This area is defended by units of the 31st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Active combat operations are underway in the Kamenskoye area of the Zaporizhzhia front. Russian forces have expanded their zone of control in Primorskoe, along the former shoreline of the Kakhovka Reservoir, to 3km.

Both Russian and Ukrainian commanders are focusing their attention on the situation around Pokrovsk. This battle will be decided within the next month.

______________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!



