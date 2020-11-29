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California Dreaming or Nightmare
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80 views • November 29, 2020
This Democratic governor thinks his own Covid-19 rules don't apply to him
On Monday, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that amid rising Covid-19 cases in his state that he would be "pulling the emergency brake" on reopening plans. On that same day, he apologized for, at best, skirting his own rules when it comes to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
The details are these: On November 6, Newsom and his wife, Jennifer, attended a 50th birthday party for political consultant and lobbyist Jason Kinney, at the uber-exclusive French Laundry restaurant in the heart of the state's Napa Valley. They were two of a dozen people at the event, which was held at an outdoor table in the courtyard of the restaurant.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/18/politics/gavin-newsom-french-laundry-california-governor/index.html
California Gov. Newsom's Thanksgiving Rules Explained as Severe Restrictions Put in Place
Ahead of Thanksgiving next month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released new safety guidelines for all private gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new rules come with strict restrictions that aim to help reduce the risk of spreading infection.
"Gatherings are defined as social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place. When people from different households mix, this increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19," the CDPH said in a statement.
https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-california-gavin-newsom-new-rules-gatherings-thanksgiving-1541402
Health worker investigated after claiming coronavirus ‘is a load of bollocks’
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/08/29/health-worker-investigated-claiming-coronavirus-load-bollocks-13194839/?ito=cbshare
A woman working for a major NHS provider is being investigated after claiming in a video shared on social media that coronavirus doesn’t exist. Louise Hampton, who works for Care UK, shared the clip on Facebook on Wednesday, claiming her service had been ‘dead’ throughout the UK’s Covid-19 outbreak.
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/08/29/health-worker-investigated-claiming-coronavirus-load-bollocks-13194839/?ito=cbshare
640 Doctors Claim that “COVID-19 is a Global Scam”
It seems now that so many more people around the world are waking up to the reality of the current so-called coronavirus pandemic, seeing it as an obvious manufactured crisis aided with harsh government policies and seemingly totalitarian measures that are, ironically, totally unjustifiable and preposterously inconsistent. For example, on August 6, a website called Awakening Channel has published a video entitled “640 DOCTORS, CV19 IS A GLOBAL SCAM”. It showed an international conference of professional health workers and doctors joined also by online participants, talking about the current status of many hospitals and governments around the world in dealing with the so-called pandemic. Clearly, the official narrative of this pre-fabricated crisis is now turning out to be fake and many scams have been happening related to the responses and the policies of the many governments of the world.
https://www.weblyf.com/2020/08/640-doctors-claim-that-covid-19-is-a-global-scam/
California lawmakers travel to Hawaii despite COVID-19 surge and travel advisory
A nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases and a statewide travel advisory didn't stop a group of California lawmakers from flying to Hawaii for a four-day conference this week.
The annual policy conference hosted by the Independent Voter Project, a San Diego-based nonprofit group, has fewer people attending this year, but according to Politico, about 100 lawmakers and lobbyists from multiple states still made the trip to Maui.
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/California-lawmakers-Hawaii-Independent-Voter-15734205.php
Every County Sheriff in L.A. Region Declines to Enforce Gavin Newsom’s Coronavirus Curfew
Every county sheriff in the Los Angeles region has reportedly declined to enforce the new near-statewide curfew announced Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Reporter Bill Melugin of Fox’s Los Angeles affiliate, KTTV-11, tweeted Friday:
We’ve now heard from every Sheriff in our SoCal viewing area. San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, & Riverside Counties will not actively enforce the curfew order. LA Sheriff will take a voluntary compliance/education first approach, will not make any arrests related to order @FOXLA
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 20, 2020
https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/11/20/every-county-sheriff-in-l-a-region-declines-to-enforce-gavin-newsoms-coronavirus-curfew/
On Monday, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that amid rising Covid-19 cases in his state that he would be "pulling the emergency brake" on reopening plans. On that same day, he apologized for, at best, skirting his own rules when it comes to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
The details are these: On November 6, Newsom and his wife, Jennifer, attended a 50th birthday party for political consultant and lobbyist Jason Kinney, at the uber-exclusive French Laundry restaurant in the heart of the state's Napa Valley. They were two of a dozen people at the event, which was held at an outdoor table in the courtyard of the restaurant.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/18/politics/gavin-newsom-french-laundry-california-governor/index.html
California Gov. Newsom's Thanksgiving Rules Explained as Severe Restrictions Put in Place
Ahead of Thanksgiving next month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released new safety guidelines for all private gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new rules come with strict restrictions that aim to help reduce the risk of spreading infection.
"Gatherings are defined as social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place. When people from different households mix, this increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19," the CDPH said in a statement.
https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-california-gavin-newsom-new-rules-gatherings-thanksgiving-1541402
Health worker investigated after claiming coronavirus ‘is a load of bollocks’
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/08/29/health-worker-investigated-claiming-coronavirus-load-bollocks-13194839/?ito=cbshare
A woman working for a major NHS provider is being investigated after claiming in a video shared on social media that coronavirus doesn’t exist. Louise Hampton, who works for Care UK, shared the clip on Facebook on Wednesday, claiming her service had been ‘dead’ throughout the UK’s Covid-19 outbreak.
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/08/29/health-worker-investigated-claiming-coronavirus-load-bollocks-13194839/?ito=cbshare
640 Doctors Claim that “COVID-19 is a Global Scam”
It seems now that so many more people around the world are waking up to the reality of the current so-called coronavirus pandemic, seeing it as an obvious manufactured crisis aided with harsh government policies and seemingly totalitarian measures that are, ironically, totally unjustifiable and preposterously inconsistent. For example, on August 6, a website called Awakening Channel has published a video entitled “640 DOCTORS, CV19 IS A GLOBAL SCAM”. It showed an international conference of professional health workers and doctors joined also by online participants, talking about the current status of many hospitals and governments around the world in dealing with the so-called pandemic. Clearly, the official narrative of this pre-fabricated crisis is now turning out to be fake and many scams have been happening related to the responses and the policies of the many governments of the world.
https://www.weblyf.com/2020/08/640-doctors-claim-that-covid-19-is-a-global-scam/
California lawmakers travel to Hawaii despite COVID-19 surge and travel advisory
A nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases and a statewide travel advisory didn't stop a group of California lawmakers from flying to Hawaii for a four-day conference this week.
The annual policy conference hosted by the Independent Voter Project, a San Diego-based nonprofit group, has fewer people attending this year, but according to Politico, about 100 lawmakers and lobbyists from multiple states still made the trip to Maui.
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/California-lawmakers-Hawaii-Independent-Voter-15734205.php
Every County Sheriff in L.A. Region Declines to Enforce Gavin Newsom’s Coronavirus Curfew
Every county sheriff in the Los Angeles region has reportedly declined to enforce the new near-statewide curfew announced Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Reporter Bill Melugin of Fox’s Los Angeles affiliate, KTTV-11, tweeted Friday:
We’ve now heard from every Sheriff in our SoCal viewing area. San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, & Riverside Counties will not actively enforce the curfew order. LA Sheriff will take a voluntary compliance/education first approach, will not make any arrests related to order @FOXLA
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 20, 2020
https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/11/20/every-county-sheriff-in-l-a-region-declines-to-enforce-gavin-newsoms-coronavirus-curfew/
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