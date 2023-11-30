Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Latest Smoking Guns
channel image
Son of the Republic
608 Subscribers
63 views
Published 19 hours ago

Three Smoking Guns — At Least!

* Fake news always downplays evidence against Bidens.

* The evidence keeps on mounting, but no ‘smoking gun’ is good enough for the swamp.

* Glaring evidence of swamp’s double standard.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (29 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/6cmTU3dp7Fo

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionpolice statemoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketbank recordsshell companygreg kellyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agentbiden brand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket