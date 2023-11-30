The Latest Smoking Guns

Three Smoking Guns — At Least!
* Fake news always downplays evidence against Bidens.
* The evidence keeps on mounting, but no ‘smoking gun’ is good enough for the swamp.
* Glaring evidence of swamp’s double standard.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (29 November 2023)
