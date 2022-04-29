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4/28/2022 Miles Guo: Shanghai is waiting for food and supplies, and the lockdown will be lifted in Shanghai. Some areas of Beijing are under lockdown, and the entire Beijing will go on lockdown soon. The suffering of the people in Beijing will go far beyond your imagination