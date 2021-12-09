Kady and the Cut Cord - "The Magicians" Finale Decoded (5 of ?)

In this 5th installment, we're returning to the scene where we left off in the 4th because what seems like a very insignificant detail in the scene where Fogg cuts the umbilical cord seems to be right at the heart of the real world magic time ritual. Someone appears in the background as the cord is being severing. When you know who it is and you're very attentive to the details, and if you have been been following our decoding series closely and considering our interpretations, the reason why that particular magician appears in this scene right there and then should become obvious. For us, this is encouraging because of the hope that burns within us as the Lord Jesus Christ's promises are secure!A full HD version can be found here:The featured blog post:Following the Trail Through Daniel: "Time Continuity to Turn Aside"Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email: