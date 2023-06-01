One God and one Lord Jesus Christ

God has not kept the resurrected Christ to Himself, and all that Christ makes available, without allowing people to share and partake of this grace! God is carrying-out and fulfilling His promise which He first spoke in Genesis 3:15 regarding the Christ for redemption and salvation. All holy-people (true Christians) have received the same gift of holy spirit which is a free-gift to us – this gift does not change and nobody has more or less holy spirit-life.

