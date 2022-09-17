Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The red pill bros that are NOT really red-pilled 🤣
90 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 2 months ago |

“Red Pill” is internet parlance, referring to an unpopular and troubling truth, which is contrary to a naive mainstream belief, typically one of the myths of neoliberal ideology. If you're a single-ish guy interested in personal growth taking red pills will generally be good for you, the alternative is staying a "blue-pilled normie" and a shitty and mundane life awaits if you just conform to the liberal dogma of modernity while reveling in your own pseudo-individualism.Cultish dogmatism seems to be one of the most natural ways for humans to come together in communities. If you resist dogmatic narratives and arrive at your own conclusions philosophically, even when they make you uncomfortable, you're actually red-pilled.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/541-ask-the-red-pill


My book for men 📕 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender

Download ⏬ 4 free sample chapters (digital book + audiobook)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dick-Blender-SAMPLE

Keywords
philosophymarriagered pillrelationshipsideologypromiscuitypersonal growthcritical thinkingstorytimemanospherefor menthe red pillpick up artistsdont stick your dick in a blenderred pill broscultish dogmatismspinning plates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket