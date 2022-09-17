The red pill bros that are NOT really red-pilled 🤣

“Red Pill” is internet parlance, referring to an unpopular and troubling truth, which is contrary to a naive mainstream belief, typically one of the myths of neoliberal ideology. If you're a single-ish guy interested in personal growth taking red pills will generally be good for you, the alternative is staying a "blue-pilled normie" and a shitty and mundane life awaits if you just conform to the liberal dogma of modernity while reveling in your own pseudo-individualism.Cultish dogmatism seems to be one of the most natural ways for humans to come together in communities. If you resist dogmatic narratives and arrive at your own conclusions philosophically, even when they make you uncomfortable, you're actually red-pilled.
