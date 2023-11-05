Create New Account
Russia Dealt Another Blow To ISRAEL┃IRAN & The Arab World Are Waiting For The Right Moment To Strike
The Prisoner
8833 Subscribers
341 views
Published 19 hours ago

Even though Israel still decided on a full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip and actually surrounded the city of Gaza itself, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) still did not dare to enter this large settlement. Moreover, throughout the entire time, Israeli soldiers moved mainly through desert areas, fearing the entrance to large Palestinian settlements. Thus, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not yet entered into major clashes with Hamas militants, who are looking forward to the Israeli Army in these large settlements.........

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

iranrussiaisraelgaza

