12 June 2022 - Breaking news event affecting ALL Australians.

Former WA Senator Rod Culleton makes a public statement regarding the interview he conditionally attended with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) regarding the Australian Electoral Commissions (AEC) referral of Mr Culleton to the AFP regarding section 44 of the Constitution.

As you can see Rod recorded the interview himself with consent from the AFP to do so and in an unprecedented move has now shared this publicly.

On the 9th of June, Rod Culleton informed the AFP of the fact that Australian Government has not been operating under constitutional jurisditction, which is the Commonwealth Constitution and has not been since 1973, he has put the AFP on notice of what his advisors spotted in Parliament. He has also formalised his own complaint against the AEC on the matter of failing to hold a proper election issuing the correct writ with the Seal of the Commonwealth, which the law states, it must have.