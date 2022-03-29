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The Government SHUTDOWN PART 3 2nd Chronicles 7:14
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41 views • March 29, 2022
THE LORD WANTS TO REVIVE HIS PEOPLE!! The LORD said IF HIS PEOPLE, that are called by HIS name, would HUMBLE, themselves and PRAY, and SEEK HIS FACE, and TURN FROM THIER WICKED WAYS, then HE would HEAR from HEAVEN, and forgive them of their sins, and HE shall HEAL THE LAND!
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