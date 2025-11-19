BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Boost Your Aquafeed Production with RICHI Fish Feed Pellet Extruder!
Looking for a reliable way to produce high-quality floating and sinking fish feed?
The RICHI fish feed pellet extruder is designed to help fish farms, feed factories, and aquaculture investors achieve stable production, consistent pellet quality, and lower operating costs.

With advanced extrusion technology, precise temperature control, and a durable screw system, our extruder ensures:
✔ Perfect pellet shape & smooth surface
✔ Adjustable floating time for different fish species
✔ Higher digestion rate and better feed conversion
✔ Stable output from small to large-scale production
✔ Energy-efficient operation and long service life

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

                      https://richipelletizer.com/fish-feed-pellet-making-machine/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867

