Azadeh Weber (Azadeh4saratoga.org) Interviewing me on my holistic health advice for her students

Check out/support Azadeh's campaign for Saratoga Union School Board. She is an extremely loving mother and wife, intelligent Doctor, and most importantly she has been blessed with the increasingly uncommon, common sense. Reach out to her with questions, Every Sunday from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM by using the link at the top of her website (www.Azadeh4Saratoga.org). Look out for the next interview next week when I will be asking the questions, and she will be providing you with answers. Even if you don't live in Saratoga, positivity is contagious, so please feel free to reach out with any questions you would like to have me ask her about her plans for the Saratoga School Board/future of our education in general! As you can see from this video she is not only very knowledgeable but she is hungry for input, and always willing to learn on ways she can better serve our future generations.