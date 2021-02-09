MIAC DOCUMENTARY: "Electric Geology and Purposely Covered Up History"

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Five caves in Tennessee have yielded more to the idea that electric skies and plasma displays recorded around the planet occurred in S.E USA skies as well as the western U.S. With an additional electromagnetic field forming in the outer solar system in 2024, perhaps we should begin looking for massive sink holes and landslides as an indicator that cave art was a warning to future generations.
Simple question : Were Cherokee and Prehistoric Sites Flooded to Hide Global Timelines in East Tennessee.
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