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FORMER FEMA EMPLOYEE SAYS YOU WILL BE KILLED ONE OF TWO WAYS AS HUMANS ARE NOT NEEDED ANY MORE
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731 views • May 09, 2021
Here are the two ways...this is how it will go down...or should I say we will go down?
Here is a link to the movie that she talks about if anyone is interested:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baRvF6ZBK18
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
Here is a link to the movie that she talks about if anyone is interested:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baRvF6ZBK18
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
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