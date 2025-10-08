© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike on the village of Maslova Pristan in Russia’s Belgorod Region, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Preliminary reports indicate three civilians were killed and nine injured.
A social facility was partially destroyed in the attack. Emergency crews and local defense units are working at the site to clear the rubble.