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'The Plot to Steal America
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71 views • December 21, 2020
Uploaded by LivingLawSociety.org (start there)
Articles here: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
People are entitled to lawful judicial remedy and not to be controlled through the use of Lawfare (a form of Mixed War) by foreign constitutionally-banned Bar attorneys using lies, half truths, bad faith, and criminal law-breaking (via private for profit weaponized courts masquerading as state courts) to deny our unalienable Rights, steal our private Property, our votes, our children, our business, our labor (income) and our very lives. pj, December 6 A.D. 2020
"... the people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.” Edward Mandell House (1858 - 1938)
Document issued to President Trump and US Military, et al:
http://www.livinglawsociety.org/index.php/critically-important-information-for-robert-david-steel
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
Articles here: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
People are entitled to lawful judicial remedy and not to be controlled through the use of Lawfare (a form of Mixed War) by foreign constitutionally-banned Bar attorneys using lies, half truths, bad faith, and criminal law-breaking (via private for profit weaponized courts masquerading as state courts) to deny our unalienable Rights, steal our private Property, our votes, our children, our business, our labor (income) and our very lives. pj, December 6 A.D. 2020
"... the people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.” Edward Mandell House (1858 - 1938)
Document issued to President Trump and US Military, et al:
http://www.livinglawsociety.org/index.php/critically-important-information-for-robert-david-steel
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
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