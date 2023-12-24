Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Secret of the Replicator Is Finally Revealed | This Technology Will Change Your Life Forever
channel image
Creative Society Official
0 Subscribers
297 views
Published Yesterday

#3DPrinting #SustainableLiving #Innovation

Imagine transforming a plastic bottle into a sandwich or a phone. In the Creative Society, every family will have a recycler and replicator. These devices can turn trash into gourmet food or high-tech gadgets, thanks to the universal elements found in all matter.


Even today, people are able to make molecule drinks by printing them on 3D printers! Making food in replicators is no longer a fantasy, but only the next technological step.


However, such progress is possible only if we change the current consumer format of society to a creative one and build a happy world that is not shameful to pass to our children and grandchildren.


You can't even imagine the technologies and perspectives that will be available to us in a Creative Society! Learn more about the opportunities that await us on the official website of the project: https://creativesociety.com


📍 International Online Forum “Global Crisis. Our Survival Is in Unity” with interpretation into 150 languages of the world:

https://creativesociety.com/global-cr...


📩 [email protected]


▶️ Twitter:


 / creativescty

▶️ Facebook:


 / creativesociety.en

▶️ Instagram:


 / creativesociety.official.en


▶️ Subscribe to our Telegram Channel and keep up to date with current events:

https://t.me/creativesociety_en


#Replicator #Technology #Innovation #EnvironmentalSolutions #3DPrinting #SustainableLiving #science

Keywords
sciencetechnologyinnovationsustainablelivingreplicatorenvironmentalsolutions3dprinting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket