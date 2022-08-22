Dr Bhakdi & Dr Palmer's Compelling Evidence That C19 Vaccines CAUSE Vascular and Organ Damage

FULL ARTICLE: https://doctors4covidethics.org/vascular-and-organ-damage-induced-by-mrna-vaccines-irrefutable-proof-of-causality/





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