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Author Annie Jacobsen, "Operation Paperclip" [15.03.2014]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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24 views • June 13, 2021
Note: As I say and wrote and sayed for many years: Remember the History... and Follow the Money.

The explosive story of America’s secret post-WWI science programs, from the author of the New York Times bestseller Area 51.

In the chaos following World War II, the U.S. government faced many difficult decisions, including what to do with the Third Reich’s scientific minds. These were the brains behind the Nazis’ once-indomitable war machine. So began Operation Paperclip, a decades-long, covert project to bring Hitler’s scientists and their families to the United States.

https://anniejacobsen.com/operation-paperclip/

The Health Junkie - 3 weeks ago
Exactly the same is happening now..Why isn't anyone questioning all this?! Underground tunnels, building rockets!

Carlos Arce - 1 week ago
This just proves what type of spirit controls the governments of this world.

Steve Thomas - 1 week ago
The ultimate irony is when something is called a "conspiracy theory," it's really true!

John Smith - 1 year ago
Jesus! People in the comments shocked about this. If this shocks you,I'm afraid you're in for one hell of a ride. This is oooooold news. Your government Hate's you.

Secture Vero - 2 weeks ago
So, did the Nazis really lose the war? Seems like they slipped into the shadows and came to America and took over...

Roy Thompson - 3 weeks ago (edited)
"America, land of the freed nazis, home of the brave journalists who document them."

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=annie+jacobsen+operation+paperclip&;t=hc&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=annie+jacobsen+operation+paperclip&t=web

--
Annie Jacobsen, "Operation Paperclip"
5,250,238 views•Mar 15, 2014
Politics and Prose - 162K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q
https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q

http://politics-prose.com
Author Annie Jacobsen presents a fascinating topic from her new book, Operation Paperclip, and takes questions from the audience. This event was recorded February 26, 2014 at Politics & Prose bookstore in Washington, D.C.

Founded by Carla Cohen and Barbara Meade in 1984, Politics & Prose Bookstore is Washington, D.C.'s premier independent bookstore and cultural hub, a gathering place for people interested in reading and discussing books. Politics & Prose offers superior service, unusual book choices, and a haven for book lovers in the store and online. Visit them on the web at http://www.politics-prose.com/
--
Source: KJ Ozborne - What Happened? [12.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ib0y2J1GJgkC/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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