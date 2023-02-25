[Nov 30, 2015] TFR-38 IF it is a conspiracy, what would be the motive for hiding a Flat Earth? (24.4K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

So many people are looking into the potential that we are really on a still, flat earth, while others are totally flabbergasted, asking, "If we are not really on a globe, what in the world would be the motive to push such a lie on the masses?" Well, ASSUMING we are not on a globe, I could see the motive quite clearly. On this episode of The Revolutionary Radio Project, I discuss what COULD be happening and why.





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy