U.S. International Investment Repudiation

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Whispers are gaining traction amongst international investors, “Do not do business with the United States.” Arab countries are mulling over their Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the U.S. economy, which is already sharply contracting. Just this past February 2026, almost 100,000 jobs, poof, gone.
Economic alliances are changing in real-time. As the preparedness experts advise: Prepare by getting out of U.S. cities and by going back to the basics, especially in the age of AI and automation.