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Une Révolution Tranquille - Radio-Quebec
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11 views • September 15, 2020
16 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZZypjzGL_0
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
L'aspect éthique est un des aspects centraux des conflits de 4e génération, comme celui dans lequel nous sommes engagés. Soyons exemplaires, nous avons déjà gagné.
Appuyez notre combat: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
L'aspect éthique est un des aspects centraux des conflits de 4e génération, comme celui dans lequel nous sommes engagés. Soyons exemplaires, nous avons déjà gagné.
Appuyez notre combat: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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